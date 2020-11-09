Gov. Abbott announces extension of SNAP food assistance for the month of November

article

The state of Texas will provide more SNAP benefits to families throughout the month of November as the state continues to respond to COVID-19.

Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement last week that there will be $202 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits made available.

"As we head into November and the holiday season, we want to ensure that Texans can get nutritious food for their families who may be spending more time at home," said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

You can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com.