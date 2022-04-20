GOP activist Dr. Steven Hotze indicted in bogus voter fraud investigation

A Houston-area controversial conservative activist has been indicted in connection to a private voter fraud investigation.

The attorney for Dr. Steven Hotze confirmed to FOX 26 that a Harris County grand jury indicted Hotze on charges of unlawful restraint and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The charges are related to the voter fraud probe Hotze funded following the 2020 election.

A former Houston police captain was also indicted in relation to the Hotze investigation back in December 2021.

Mark Anthony Aguirre faces an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge for running a man off a road and holding him at gunpoint to prove a bogus voter fraud conspiracy.

Aguirre, who was no longer on the force at the time of the incident, was arrested and charged in December 2020.

The Harris County District Attorney's office says Aguirre, went to authorities with pre-election claims that a massive voter fraud scheme was underway in Harris County.

According to a court document, the former captain told police shortly after the Oct. 19, 2020 incident, that he was part of a Houston-based group of private citizens called Liberty Center for God & Country, who were conducting a civilian investigation into the alleged ballot scheme.

Dr. Hotze is the CEO of Liberty Center and allegedly funded the investigation.

What happened in Liberty Center voter fraud investigation?

Former Houston Police Capt. Mark Aguirre is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a bogus voter fraud investigation.

Aguirre told investigators conducted surveillance on the victim for four days, believing the victim was the mastermind of a giant fraud, and there were 750,000 fraudulent ballots in a truck he was driving.

Records show Aguirre ran his SUV into the back of the victim's truck, forcing him to stop and get out. When the victim got out, Aguirre pointed a handgun at him, forced him to the ground, and put his knee on the man’s back.

Then, Aguirre directed police to a parking lot nearby where another suspect, who has not been identified, took the truck.

There were no ballots in the truck.

It was filled with air conditioning parts and tools.

The victim turned out to be an innocent and ordinary air conditioner repairman.

The election fraud claims were found to be baseless after a thorough investigation.

Did Aguirre get paid for the investigation?

Aguirre was paid nearly a quarter-million dollars for his work in the investigation.

He received a total of $266,400 from Liberty Center. $211,400 of that amount was deposited into his account the day after the Oct. 14 incident.

He never told the police about the payments.

Where is Aguirre now?

Aguirre bailed out of jail on a $30,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, April 21, 2022.