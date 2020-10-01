Golf tournament benefiting Officer Jerry Flores' family scheduled for next month

Detective Rick Barajas with the Houston Police Department is remembering the good times and laughs he shared with Officer Jerry Flores. Their friendship spanned nearly 30 years.

"We worked in the Patrol Division together. We worked in investigations together," he recalled. "We took trips together. Celebrated birthdays together."

Flores passed away after he was injured in a freak accident at a golf tournament in April 2018.

Barajas says Flores never met a stranger and that was evident in how well-known he was across Houston.

Barajas believes Flores was the epitome of community-based policing and that is his legacy.

"He knew the community and he reached out to people," he added.

Barajas is one of the organizers of the Officer Jerry Flores Fight for Life 2020 Golf Classic on November 12, 2020. The fundraiser was originally scheduled for April, but was postponed because of the pandemic.

"We are sold out which is great news. We have 144 golfers who will be attending but we are still in need of vendors," Barajas said.

Sponsors are still needed, too.

Barajas believes there's also another way people express their support to his family.

"Unfortunately, this time the police profession is under a lot of scrutiny and under a lot of attacks. And, so, I think that the family would more like to see visible support for the good men and women who are doing the right job out there because it is overwhelmingly the majority of the police officers out there doing the right thing," he stated.

Flores was HPD's liaison with the Astros. Barajas says he knows Flores is cheering them on as the team advances in the playoffs.

For questions about next month's fundraiser, call (713) 933-5953.