HPD Officer Jerry Flores, injured in 2018 golf cart accident, passes away

A well-known Houston police officer who was injured in a golf cart accident in 2018 has passed away.

Senior Police Officer Jerry Flores passed away on Thursday morning, HPD Chief Art Acevedo said.

“Today we lost Senior Police Officer Jerry Flores, a kind, generous man who never met a stranger & did so much for so many. Jerry’s sister Lind, & his extended family loved him deeply & cared for him until his final breath. @houstonpolice is lifting the Flores family in prayer,” Chief Acevedo wrote on Twitter.

Officer Flores was at a golf tournament in April 2018 when he fell off a golf cart and hit his head on the pavement. He was rushed to the hospital for surgery.

Houston Police Officer’s Union President Joe Gamaldi wrote on Twitter, “With his incredible family’s permission, I am sad to report our dear friend and retired HPD Officer Jerry Flores passed away this morning. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. RIP brother you are a legend and will be missed by all.”

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena also remembered Officer Flores as “a friend to all”. “He will certainly be missed. RIP Jerry Flores,” Chief Pena wrote.