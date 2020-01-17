Gloomy weather, massive sports losses, and failed resolutions plague Houstonians

A week filled with endless rain, fog, and disappointment has some hoping for change.

“It’s cold,” said one man visiting downtown Houston. “It’s foggy. It’s humid. It’s all of those things in one.”

The sun has seemingly been missing since the Texans had their historic collapse Sunday in the NFL playoffs. Then Monday, the Astros released their Manager and General Manager linked to a controversial cheating scandal.

“I’ll still rock this Astros jersey,” said one fan. “I don’t care.”

According to experts, gloomy weather and disappointment in sports teams can cause depression for some individuals. The problem can also intensify when combined with holidays and failed New Years resolutions.

“Depression seems to group in families,” said Dr. Shane Magee, a local physician. “The more hits you get, whether it be the weather, or your sports team losing, the more likely you are to develop depression.”

While it’s hard to predict the future success of Houston professional sports teams, meteorologists do expect the sun to return soon.

“I’m not worried about any clouds,” said Phil Brayton. “Houston will bounce back. We’re very resilient people.”

