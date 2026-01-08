Houston shooting: 2 suspects fire shots at each other near METRO bus stop, police investigating

The Brief An investigation is underway after shooting near a Houston METRO bus stop on Thursday evening, according to officials. According to Houston METRO, shots were fired near a bus stop at the intersection of Grassmere Street and Scott Street. Officials said the two suspects were on the bus, exited the bus, then started firing shots at each other.



Shooting near Houston METRO bus stop: Authorities investigating shooting involving two suspects

What we know:

According to Houston METRO, shots were fired near a bus stop at the intersection of Grassmere Street and Scott Street.

Officials said the two suspects were on the bus, exited the bus, then started firing shots at each other.

A private vehicle that was not involved in the incident was struck, according to officials.

No injuries have been reported, officials said.

Officials stated they've located on possible suspect.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not provided any suspect information.

What's next:

Officials will be reviewing surveillance video to gather additional information to determine what led up to the shooting.