Family seeks justice after security guard killed in SE Houston

The Brief Family confirms Luis Quinteros, 57, was killed in Wednesday's shooting. The incident occurred outside Connie's Seafood in Southeast Houston. The shooter is still on the run. Anyone with information, call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A family is searching for answers after a beloved father and security guard was shot and killed while working outside a southeast Houston restaurant.

What we know:

Luis Quinteros, a Missouri City resident, was working security outside Connie’s Seafood Restaurant when he was gunned down late last night. Police say Quinteros was patrolling the area when another man approached him and then got into a fight. During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Quinteros before getting away.

The shooter remains on the run.

FOX 26 spoke exclusively with Quinteros’ son, David, who is devastated by the loss of his father and is now pleading for justice.

Featured article

The family shared photos of Luis with FOX 26, remembering him as a kind man who enjoyed helping others and took pride in his work.

Now, the family is pushing for justice.

Houston police say the suspect escaped after the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted anonymously.