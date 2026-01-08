Caught on Camera: Jersey Village man has 2 semi-trucks allegedly stolen
JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - A Jersey Village man says 2 18-wheelers that he invested thousands into were stolen just days after Christmas.
What we know:
On December 27, two suspects inside a Dodge Charger can be seen approaching the vehicles around 9 a.m. Moments later, the Charger can be seen leaving the area with one of the semis following close behind.
"I know, it's hard to get them, but I don't even know how they did it," the alleged victim, Alex Garfias, said. "I mean, I have the keys of the trucks, just in my pocket. I don't know how they did it."
What's next:
No suspects have been identified at the time. A police report was filed with Houston Police.
The Source: Houston Police, and victim of the alleged crime.