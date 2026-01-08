Expand / Collapse search

Caught on Camera: Jersey Village man has 2 semi-trucks allegedly stolen

By
Published  January 8, 2026 10:17pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
2 semi-trucks allegedly stolen, Jersey Village man speaks with FOX 26

2 semi-trucks allegedly stolen, Jersey Village man speaks with FOX 26

A Jersey Village man says 2 18-wheelers that he invested thousands into were stolen just days after Christmas. FOX 26's Angie Rodriguez has more. 

The Brief

    • A Jersey Village man says his 2 semi-trucks were allegedly stolen near the intersection of Sam Houston Tollway.
    • He says he invested around $30,000-$35,000 into the vehicles.
    • A police report was filed with Houston Police in relation to the incident.

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - A Jersey Village man says 2 18-wheelers that he invested thousands into were stolen just days after Christmas.

What we know:

On December 27, two suspects inside a Dodge Charger can be seen approaching the vehicles around 9 a.m. Moments later, the Charger can be seen leaving the area with one of the semis following close behind.

"I know, it's hard to get them, but I don't even know how they did it," the alleged victim, Alex Garfias, said. "I mean, I have the keys of the trucks, just in my pocket. I don't know how they did it."

What's next:

No suspects have been identified at the time. A police report was filed with Houston Police.

The Source: Houston Police, and victim of the alleged crime.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsJersey Village