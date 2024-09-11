Giovanni Matt Ornelas, a suspect in a fatal shooting, went missing days before his trial for the murder of 22-year-old Albert Castillo, Jr.

According to Houston police, Ornelas' ankle monitor was found abandoned near a bus stop in Midtown and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Giovanni Ornelas, 2021

The 31-year-old was supposed to stand trial on Tuesday for murder charges connected to Castillo Jr., who was killed in a drive-by shooting on Aug. 8 at 5612 Newport Street after being shot in the upper torso. His father, Albert Castillo Sr., 39, was also shot in the arm and survived.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Ornelas was identified as one of the suspects involved in the attack and was arrested on Aug. 19, 2021.

Anyone with information on Ornelas' whereabouts or additional details about the case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS