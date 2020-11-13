Get your ‘virtual passport’ for launch of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission

article

SpaceX plans to re-create the historic feat it achieved earlier this year by launching another crew to the International Space Station.

This time, there are twice as many astronauts as the test-flight in May, and the mission will last for a full six-months.

Three Americans and one Japanese astronaut are set to blast off from Cape Canaveral Saturday at 7:49 p.m.

You can join the crew on their way to the International Space Station – virtually.

All you need to do is sign up now and get your "launch passport" on NASA’s website.

Then, you can participate in the all the preps, the launch itself and follow the mission.

Click here to find your you virtual launch passport and learn more.