Get your dance on for the city - Houston Rockets Clutch City Dancers auditions one week away

As the Houston Rockets prepare for the 2022 NBA season, the Clutch City Dancers are also getting ready to roll! Auditions will be held on Saturday, August 6 at the Toyota Center.

The world-class dancers been a long time fan favorite. The team includes students and business professionals with a positive attitude, high energy, and enthusiasm for the community. The CCD perform at all home games and appear at community, corporate, and private events.

Contrary to what many believe, the dancers do get paid for the games. In addition to all of the perks of being able to perform in front of 18,000 fans.

Anyone over the age of 18 can audition. You must be at least 18 years or older and a high school graduate by September 1, 2022. You must have a full-time job or be a full-time college student.

Registration is preferred, however, walk-ups are welcomed on audition day. For a full list of requirements and attire, visit the Houston Rockets website.