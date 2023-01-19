Gerald Goines attorney attempt to get rid of his criminal indictments

Attorneys for former Houston police officer Gerald Goines are now attempting to quash his criminal indictments related to the botched drug raid on Harding Street in January 2019.

Goines is charged with felony murder and tampering with government records in connection to the deadly raid that resulted in the deaths of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man's drug conviction 'should be reversed' due to ex-HPD cop Gerald Goines perjury: Harris County DA

"After four years, Gerald Goines is way past overdue for trial on the murder of Rhogena and her husband Dennis. There's no doubt that he had a long-time pattern of criminal conduct and while working in HPD's narcotics squad and he needs to face justice now," says Mike Doyle, attorney for Nicholas' family.

Goines' defense attorneys argued in court on Thursday before Judge Frank Aguilar that the lack of specifics surrounding his indictments makes it "defective" and therefore, unconstitutional.

"We believe these accusations are missing some very important portions of the law, which would provide us the opportunity to appropriately respond in court," said Nicole DuBorde Hochglaube, Goines' defense attorney.

Judge Aguilar said he will make a decision on the motion Tuesday.

RELATED: Prosecutors anticipate 91 more drug convictions to be overturned in cases tied to ex-HPD officer Gerald Goines

The defense will also argue their case for two additional motions filed for a change of venue and prosecutorial misconduct.

Goines also made his first public comment in four years.

"I just appreciate everything that the court is doing, and I appreciate all the prayers that have been sent out to me," Goines said.