Georgia James Steak - HRW

Executive Chef Greg Peters highlights menu items at Georgia James Steak

Georgia James Steak

3503 Dallas Street

832-241-5088



MENUS available here

Georgia James Steak is offering a 3-course $55 dinner for HRW.

Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest single contributor to the Houston Food Bank! The Houston Food Bank is the largest food bank in the country and serves an 18-county area in southeast Texas

Participating restaurants offer multi-course prix-fixe brunch, lunch and/or dinner menus at a special price.

Brunch and lunch menus are $25 and include two or three courses. Dinner menus are $39 or $55 and include three or four courses.

For each brunch and lunch meal sold from the HRW menu, restaurants donate $3. The donation for the $39 dinner menu is $5, and the donation for the $55 dinner is $7.

