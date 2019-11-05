Gaming Black Friday Deals
As with every year, Black Friday sweeps through to clear out the video game inventory for retailers. The FOX 26 is constantly curating a list of select gaming deals! Check back, this page will be updated as new deals are announced.
Microsoft
- Xbox One X bundle with Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Delux Edition plus three months of Xbox Live Gold - $350
- Xbox One S Modern Warfare bundle plus 3 hours of 2XP - $299
- Xbox One S(White) Forza 4 bundle - $249
EDITOR'S CHOICE: Xbox One S 1 TB Console with two controllers and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - $200
- Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition - $80 off
- Xbox One controllers $20 off
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order - $49
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $45
- Borderlands 3 - $28
- Gears 5 - $25
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $25
- Madden 20 - $28
- Kingdom Hearts 3 - $15
Sony
EDITOR'S CHOICE: Sony PS4 Slim 1TB with God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, and The Last of Us Remastered - $200 (Available at multiple retailers)
- Playstation VR Mega Pack bundle with five games - $200
- Playstation VR bundle with Astro Bot, Moss and $60 Kohl's Cash - $200
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order - $49
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - $40
- Borderlands 3 - $28
- Kingdom Hearts 3 - $15
- Resident Evil 2 - $15
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $40
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $25
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $35
- God of War - $10
- Marvel's Spiderman Game of the Year Edition - $15
Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch Super Mario Kart Deluxe Bundle for $299.99 (Best Buy)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition - $49.99
EDITOR'S CHOICE: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Standard Edition - $30
- Super Mario Maker 2 Standard Edition - $49.99
- Super Mario Odyssey Starter Pack - $30
- Super Mario Party - $40
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Standard Edition - $44.99
- Yoshi's Crafted World - $49.99
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $49.99
- SanDisk - 128G microSDXC Memory Card - $34.99
- SanDisk - 256G microSDXC Memory Card - $69.99
- Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! Standard Edition - $44.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $45
Arcade1Up