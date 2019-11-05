Gaming Black Friday Deals

As with every year, Black Friday sweeps through to clear out the video game inventory for retailers. The FOX 26 is constantly curating a list of select gaming deals! Check back, this page will be updated as new deals are announced.

Microsoft

EDITOR'S CHOICE: Xbox One S 1 TB Console with two controllers and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - $200

Sony

Advertisement

EDITOR'S CHOICE: Sony PS4 Slim 1TB with God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, and The Last of Us Remastered - $200 (Available at multiple retailers)

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Super Mario Kart Deluxe Bundle for $299.99 (Best Buy)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition - $49.99

EDITOR'S CHOICE: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Standard Edition - $30