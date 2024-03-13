Galveston incident: 1 person in custody after man was seen with a gun

One person is in custody following an incident along the Strand in Galveston.

Details are very limited, but we've learned from authorities that a man was seen with a gun on the Strand.

Officials said The Strand between 22nd and 23rd Street was shut down after people reported seeing the man with a gun.

The man was taken into police custody.

Police have confirmed that no shots were fired and there is no imminent danger to the public.

We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.