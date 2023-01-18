Police are investigating a homicide on a beach in Galveston.

According to police, the incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday near Boddeker Road.

Police said one person died, but officials didn’t provide information on how the person died or their identity.

According to police, two suspects, described only as Black males in a white four-door sedan, fled before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (409) 765-3736 or Galveston Crime Stoppers at (409) 763- 8477 (409-763-TIPS).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.