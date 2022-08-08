Galveston police released the names of two children and two adults who investigators say died after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their golf cart over the weekend.

Police identified the victims as 49-year-old Felipe Bentancur, 25-year-old Destiny Uvalle, 14-year-old Brailyn Cantu and 4-year-old Kaisyn Bentacur. All are residents of Rosenberg.

The crash occurred a little after 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 33rd Street and Avenue R. That’s where officials found two wrecked-out vehicles as well as a golf cart.

According to preliminary details from witnesses and investigators, the driver of a black Hyundai SUV was heading eastbound on Avenue R and crashed into a golf cart going northbound as well as a black Dodge pick-up that was heading southbound.

Officials said there were a total of six people in the golf cart, three adults and three children. The unidentified driver of the cart was pronounced dead at the scene by responding officers. All other passengers of the golf cart were rushed to the University of Texas Medical Branch, where two children and another adult died. The other adult and child were last reported to be in serious condition.

No injuries were reported to the occupants of the pickup truck.

Authorities identified the Hyundai driver as Miguel Espinoza, 45, of Rosenberg, who suffered minor injuries, as well as a passenger inside his SUV. They were also taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston but later released.

Miguel Espinoza, 45 (Photo courtesy of Galveston County)

However, Espinoza was taken into custody and charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter.

The Espinoza was booked in Galveston County on a $400,000 bond.

The crash remains under investigation by the Galveston Police Department and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.