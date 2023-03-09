The CDC says more than 300 people who were on board a Ruby Princess cruise ship that sailed from Galveston are now sick.

The cruise departed on Feb. 26 from the Port of Galveston and returned on March 5.

The CDC says people who reported sickness were mostly experiencing vomiting and diarrhea. Princess Cruises said the illness outbreak is likely Norovirus.

According to CDC data, 12.7% of passengers and crew on board were reportedly sick on the cruise ship.

The CDC data states:

Number of passengers who reported being ill during the voyage out of the total number of passengers onboard: 284 of 2881 (9.9%)

Number of crew who reported being ill during the voyage out of the total number of crew onboard: 34 of 1159 (2.9%)

A spokesperson for Princess Cruises released the following statement in response to the outbreak:

"Onboard the Feb. 26 sailing of Ruby Princess, there was a number of cases of mild gastrointestinal illness among passengers, the cause likely is the common but contagious virus called Norovirus.

At the first sign of an increase in the numbers of passengers reporting to the medical center with gastrointestinal illness, we immediately initiated additional enhanced sanitization procedures to interrupt the person-to-person spread of this virus. Our sanitation program has been developed in coordination with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and includes such measures as thorough disinfection of high-touch surfaces like railings, door handles and elevator buttons; encouraging passengers to use correct hand washing procedures and enhancing this with the use of hand sanitizing stations placed throughout the ship; isolating ill passengers in cabins until non-contagious; encouraging passengers to use their own cabin’s bathroom facilities; and providing regular verbal and written communication to passengers about steps they can take to stay well while onboard.

As an additional precaution, the ship underwent an additional disinfection on March 5 in Galveston ahead of its next departure. The ship is now on a seven-day western Caribbean cruise, returning to Galveston on March 12."