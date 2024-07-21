A car ran off Galveston’s Pier 21 and sank into the harbor early Sunday morning. It happened shortly after 1:00 a.m.

The Galveston Dive Team, assisted by an underwater scanner from Port Police, was deployed to search for the submerged vehicle in the 30-foot-deep water.

Driver Caleb Joseph Hayes, 21, of Dickinson, escaped the vehicle and was transported to UTMB Health Galveston, where he was medically cleared. Hayes has been charged with driving while intoxicated.

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted in the search with boats and a helicopter. By 8:30 a.m., the vehicle was recovered, and no one was found inside. Texas Parks and Wildlife’s technology also found no further victims below the surface.

Police have since confirmed that all passengers Hayes claimed were in the vehicle safe and were not inside at the time of the incident.

The investigation remains active, and updates will be provided as more information is available.