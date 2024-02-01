Galveston crime: 10 arrests made during task force operation

A total of 10 people were arrested following a task force operation in Galveston County, authorities said.

Officials stated the task force operation was held in the Dickinson and Bayshore areas of Galveston County.

Authorities said the goal of the operation was to target and disrupt the criminal activity in those areas.

Authorities stated the operation included multiple traffic and pedestrian stops.

All the suspects were arrested and taken to the Galveston County Jail for processing.