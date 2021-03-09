Galveston County officials expecting more foot traffic for Spring Break

Galveston County officials say they are expecting big crowds down to the island as Spring Break goes into full swing.

It comes on the heels of COVID-19 restrictions being lifted at midnight.

"This is the first week of Spring Break, a number of independent school districts have started their spring break," said Michael Woody, Galveston Island, Chief Tourism Officer.

The big weekend will be next weekend, says Woody.

Historically, Spring Break has brought down huge crowds with more than 300,000 to the island.

For many, the beach, fresh air and open space will be an ideal location.

"What we are hearing from our hotels is the rooms are booking," said Woody. "We are seeing a lot of property that are nearing sell outs."

"For right now, masks are going to be continued to be worn " said Sadi Wendy Morgan of a local shop called, Admiralty on the Strand.

Admiralty on the Strand is a locality owned business that has been there for 27 years.

They tell FOX 26, they will continue with the mask mandate and will see how things go with capacity.

"We are going to manage that as the day goes by. If things feel too crowded and unsafe and staff feel uncomfortable, then we’ll work on that," said Morgan James Clark, President, Galveston Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association.

He says over 75% of the island restaurants plan on keeping the Texas Restaurant Promise in Place and continue with the safety measures.

"You see it every day more and more. Everyone is concerned about the masks, I want to make sure my customers feel comfortable coming in here," said Concetta Maceo-Sims, Operation Manager of Maceo Spice.

Come Wednesday area parks will be opened to the public.

Kemah Boardwalk and Pleasure Pier Amusement Park will be open at 100% capacity. Moody Gardens will open at full capacity. Employees will still be required to wear masks. The public will be encouraged to wear one.