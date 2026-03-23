Galveston County: 19-year-old killed in crash shortly after pursuit with authorities in League City

The Brief A 19-year-old is dead following a crash that occurred after authorities were pursuing him, officials said. Officials said preliminary information showed that League City Police Department officers saw two motorcycles traveling eastbound along the north side sidewalk of FM 518. The officers attempted to stop the motorcycles, but terminated the pursuit due to safety. Officials stated that shortly after the pursuit was terminated, one of the motorcycles crashed resulting in a person being killed.



A 19-year-old is dead following a crash that occurred after authorities were pursuing him, officials said.

What we know:

According to a release, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office was requested by the League City Police Department to investigate a crash near the intersection of West Main Street and Pecan Drive.

Officials said preliminary information showed that League City Police Department officers saw two motorcycles traveling eastbound along the north side sidewalk of FM 518.

That's when, according to officials, the motorcycles entered the roadway and continued eastbound at a high rate of speed.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, due to safety concerns and hazardous conditions, the pursuit was terminated.

Officials stated that shortly after the pursuit was terminated, one of the motorcycles crashed resulting in a person being killed.

The person driving the vehicle was later identified as 19-year-old Maxwell Henley.

The driver of the second vehicle, 22-year-old Carsen Drucker, was taken into custody at the scene by League City police and charged with evading arrest in a vehicle.

Bond for Drucker was set at $250,000.

Officials added Drucker was found to have an outstanding felony warrant out of Harris County for failure to register as a sex offender.