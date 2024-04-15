A 13-year-old was airlifted to the hospital following a UTV crash in Galveston County on Sunday night.

According to officials, they received a report of an off-road vehicle crash on the beach near Boyt Road in Crystal Beach.

When deputies arrived, they found an injured 13-year-old boy, who was riding in the back seat of an off-road UTV, when the driver attempted a U-turn, causing the UTV to roll over.

The rollover caused the 13-year-old to become partially ejected and ended up trapped beneatht the UTV, authorities said.

The 20-year-old driver and two other passengers, aged 18 and 17, were uninjured.

Officials said it appeared none of the occupants in the UTV were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.