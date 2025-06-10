Galveston Co. discovery: Bride-to-be loses engagement ring, later located thanks to FOX 26 and Galveston Club

The Brief A bride-to-be was celebrating her bachelorette party on Bolivar Peninsula over the weekend. While having the time of their lives, she lost her brand-new engagement ring. Thanks to the help of FOX 26 and the Galveston Island Treasure Club, we have a happy ending to share.



Bride-to-be Madison McClintock was celebrating her bachelorette party on Bolivar Peninsula over the weekend. She and the bridesmaids were having the time of their lives on a giant float, right off the beach.

As Madison jumped off the raft, the chain holding her cherished cross and brand-new engagement ring slipped into the dark water.

After many tears and futile dives below the surface, she posted it on Facebook.

FOX 26 photojournalist Darlene Janik Faires saw her post and connected her with the Galveston Island Treasure Club, a popular group that has been featured several times on our air.

Scott Pearse and Clyde Longworth immediately came over on the ferry to help with the search. Their chances were low due to the extremely choppy water, but they found the cross and then the diamond ring in less than an hour!

Scott and Clyde say that’s why they do it… To put smiles back on the faces of people who have lost cherished possessions. Madison says she could not have asked for a better ending to her bachelorette party.