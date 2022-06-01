Galveston Co. deputy’s wife talks about his recovery after ‘Go Topless Jeep Weekend’ crash

The wife of the Galveston County sheriff’s deputy who was badly injured after he was hit by a suspected drunk driver during the "Go Topless Jeep Weekend" event spoke exclusively with FOX 26 about her husband’s recovery.

Sgt. John Hamm was working the scene of a car crash when he became the victim of a suspected drunk driver.

His wife Jill spoke with FOX 26 about how, despite only having one functional limb, he is being positive during his recovery.

"He had everybody laughing in the hospital. A lot of his coworkers came to see him, they brought cards from the kids, and we've gotten a lot of just a really big outpouring of support. So that’s really lifted his spirits a lot. But I’m sure it's gonna, it's going to come and go. It's going to be like waves. Right now, he's enjoying seeing everybody," his wife says.

The road to recovery will be a long one for Sgt. Hamm, who suffered two broken legs, a broken arm, and deep cuts to his head.

On May 22, Sgt. Hamm was working the scene of a car crash on Highway 87 in Crystal Beach, when he was hit so hard by a suspected drunk driver that he nearly went through the windshield.

He has since been transferred to a rehab facility to begin physical therapy.

His wife tells FOX 26 that the "Go Topless Jeep Weekend" event used to be enjoyable years ago when they would attend, but has since grown out of control.

"There was, you know drinking and partying and stuff like that, but now it just seems to the atmosphere has changed a lot. The crowd that show up has kind of changed, not for the better, it seems like in some ways that they're using this as an excuse to for bad behavior. I mean they literally break into houses down there, they trespass all over the place. It’s a nightmare."

Darius Gilbert, 22, is the suspected drunk driver, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $100,000. The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office is currently investigating this case, and they plan on presenting it to a grand jury.

Jill Hamm says she is thankful that her husband is alive, and hopes that Gilbert is reflecting on his actions.

There is a donation set up for Sgt. Hamm on the 50 Club Galveston County website. Any amount given with Sgt. Hamm’s name noted will go directly to him.

Find the donation fund at https://www.50clubgalvestoncounty.org/.