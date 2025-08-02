Galveston Co. deputies arrest man on child trafficking charges
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - Authorities in Galveston County said a 26-year-old man is facing multiple charges related to promoting the prostitution of a child.
What we know:
Larry Zavon Hill was charged with promoting the prostitution of a person under the age of 18, trafficking of a child, compelling prostitution of a minor, and trafficking a person for labor servitude. Hill was given a $250,000 bond for each charge.
Deputies said Hill also had an out-of-county warrant from Montgomery County and was given a $20,000 bond for that charge.
Jail records show Hill also had an out-of-state warrant from Georgia. Hill was denied bond on the out-of-state warrant.
Hill was arrested Thursday by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office fugitive apprehension division with help from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
What we don't know:
Officials did not provide details on what led to the charges.
The Source: information in the article comes from the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.