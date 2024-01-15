The ferry from Galveston to the Bolivar Peninsula will be running on an altered schedule starting Monday night amid an arctic blast bringing freezing temperatures.

According to Galveston County Emergency Services District No. 2, starting at 10 p.m., ferry operations will run every other hour for general traffic from Galveston to the Bolivar Peninsula.

It’s not clear when the weather will permit normal operations to resume.

A freeze warning is in effect for Galveston Island and the Bolivar Peninsula from 2 a.m. to noon Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees are expected.

Matagorda Islands and Brazoria Islands are also included in the freeze warning.