Winter Storm Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
9
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 1:18 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Chill Warning
from MON 1:24 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Walker County, Washington County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Wind Advisory
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST, Galveston Island
Wind Chill Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Chill Advisory
from MON 1:24 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Galveston, Bolivar Peninsula ferry schedule change Monday due to weather

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

GALVESTON, Texas - The ferry from Galveston to the Bolivar Peninsula will be running on an altered schedule starting Monday night amid an arctic blast bringing freezing temperatures.

According to Galveston County Emergency Services District No. 2, starting at 10 p.m., ferry operations will run every other hour for general traffic from Galveston to the Bolivar Peninsula.

It’s not clear when the weather will permit normal operations to resume.

A freeze warning is in effect for Galveston Island and the Bolivar Peninsula from 2 a.m. to noon Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees are expected.

Matagorda Islands and Brazoria Islands are also included in the freeze warning.