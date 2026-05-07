Current Galena Park mayor denies theft claims, staff allege harassment by mayor-elect

The Brief Disputed accusations: Mireles alleges Moya took city property after losing by 132 votes; Moya says the items were personal belongings accumulated over her decade in office. Staff departures raise concerns: A 22-year city employee and others say they are leaving due to alleged harassment by Mireles, claims he has not publicly addressed. Transition amid tension: Mireles is set to be sworn in May 13, as Moya also rejects social media claims of voter fraud and calls for evidence-based criticism.



Days after narrowly losing reelection, longtime Galena Park Mayor Esmeralda Moya is pushing back against accusations from mayor-elect Oscar Mireles, who claims she removed city property and left City Hall in disarray—allegations she firmly denies as tensions rise ahead of the leadership transition.

Esmeralda Moya has been the mayor of Galena Park since 2014. Last Saturday, she lost to Oscar Mireles by 132 votes.

Galena Park current mayor, city secretary speak out

What we know:

On Wednesday, Mireles accused Moya of leaving the city with no one in charge and stealing city property. Accusations the long-time mayor denies.

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What they're saying:

In an interview Thursday, Moya took on her detractors.

"When you're going to speak, you should have the facts behind it," she said.

Mireles posted a video on Facebook showing Moya leaving city hall with the bed of her truck filled with black plastic bags. He alluded she was stealing city property.

She told us the bags were filled with personal items/gifts she has received during her tenure in office and nothing that belonged to the city.

Mireles told us on Wednesday the longtime city secretary abruptly quit. Mayra Gonzales, a 22-year Galena Park city employee, denies that.

"I have given my resignation," she said. Her last day is Friday.

Why is she quitting?

"I decided to leave because the mayor-elect, for the last three years, has harassed city employees and myself, and I chose not to work for that administration," said Gonzales.

Moya says six other city employees have resigned due to Mireles, and she believes there could be others. Moya denies social media accusations of voter fraud.

"The machines don't lie. We don't personally count the ballots," she said.

Mireles will be sworn in as the new mayor of Galena Park on Wednesday, May 13 at 6 p.m.