Galena Park has no one in charge following close election, current mayor says otherwise in statement to FOX 26

The Brief Narrow Election Outcome: Oscar Mireles defeated longtime Mayor Esmeralda Moya by just 132 votes in a low-turnout election of about 1,500 voters. Disputed Allegations & Video Claims: Mireles posted videos alleging Moya removed items from City Hall, though no action was taken by police and details remain unclear. Growing Uncertainty in City Leadership: Conflicting reports about staff resignations and public guidance to delay water bill payments have prompted concern and calls for state intervention.



A closely contested mayoral election in Galena Park has quickly escalated into controversy, as the newly elected mayor raises allegations against his predecessor, disputed claims emerge from city staff, and some residents call on the state to step in.

Galena Park without a leader following close election

What we know:

Galena Park is a city of about 10,000, 20 miles east of Houston.

Last Saturday, Oscar Mireles beat Esmeralda Moya, who had been the Galena Park Mayor since 2014, by just 132 votes.

A total of 1,500 residents voted in the election.

Moya was the first Hispanic female elected mayor in Galena Park.

Mireles says the long-time city secretary quit, but another city employee disputed that. She did not return our calls.

On Tuesday, Mireles posted a live video on Facebook about the mayor and her ex-husband taking bags of items from city hall.

You see several garbage bags in the bed of the truck on the video and a Galena Park police officer.

The officer takes no action, and he can be heard on the video saying the property taken could belong to them.

Mireles posted another video telling Galena Park residents to wait and pay their water bill after his administration takes over.

Moya's home is surrounded by a locked gate, which meant we couldn't ring the doorbell.

We visited the house twice hoping to talk to her. The second time, we waited for about two hours. The police chief didn't return our calls.

Some residents are asking the state to intervene.

The other side:

After our story aired on FOX 26 News at 9 p.m., Esmeralda Moya sent the following statement to FOX 26's Randy Wallace:

"There has been a great deal of false and misleading information circulating about me and others connected to the City of Galena Park. I would like to take this opportunity to address these claims and provide facts to the public.



Over the past several days, certain media outlets and individuals on social media have continued to spread one-sided stories, rumors, and accusations without presenting the full truth. Hearing only one side of a story does not make it factual. We have made ourselves available to answer questions and provide information when contacted; however, many of the responses and explanations we provided have not been shared publicly. Instead, false narratives and speculation continue to be repeated.



Following the May 2 election in Galena Park, the Mayor-Elect has made numerous statements on social media accusing me, the City Secretary, and city staff of wrongdoing. These accusations include claims that city documents are being destroyed, city property is being taken, information is being hidden, and that officials are involved in corruption or embezzlement. There have also been false statements claiming that no one is currently in charge of the City. This is also untrue, as I remain in office and continue serving as Mayor until the Mayor-Elect is officially sworn in next Wednesday. These statements are completely false.



For clarification, the City Secretary is still employed with the City of Galena Park, and her final day of employment will be Friday. Her decision to leave was personal and based on the ongoing treatment, bullying, and disrespect she has experienced over the past three years from the Mayor-Elect. Other city employees have also chosen to leave for similar reasons.



Despite the public accusations being made against her, there have also been communications asking her to remain and continue working for the incoming administration. This directly contradicts many of the public claims and rumors currently being spread online.



In addition, allegations that the Mayor has abandoned the city or engaged in illegal activity are false and irresponsible. Public officials and media outlets have a responsibility to report accurate information, not rumors designed to create division and confusion within the community.



We encourage the public to seek facts directly from the individuals being unfairly accused rather than relying solely on social media speculation.



At this time, we ask for fairness, honesty, and respect for all individuals involved. False accusations can seriously damage reputations, families, and the trust within our community."