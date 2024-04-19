Three people were injured during a chemical plant flash fire in Galena Park on Friday, officials say.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office says their HAZMAT and investigations teams are supporting the Galena Park Fire Department in their response at Kinder Morgan in the 1500 block of Clinton.

Officials say the fire is not active. However, those injured were taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.