Expand / Collapse search

Fuzzy's Pizza location in Bellaire robbed twice in 10 days

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Fuzzy's Pizza has become the victim of a second robbery at their Bellaire location. 

According to the daughter of the owner of Fuzzy's Pizza, someone broke into the location in Bellaire, located at 5303 Bissonnet, around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

Surveillance video captures suspect burglarizing Fuzzy's Bellaire location on June 7

In surveillance video released to FOX 26, you can see the suspect going through the register, ducking behind the counter in an effort not to be seen.

During the robbery, one suspect broke in, took money from two front registers, took a change box with money inside, and a got ahold of a donation jar for children's cancer that also had money inside. 

Surveillance video captures suspect burglarizing Fuzzy's Bellaire location on June 7

In surveillance video released to FOX 26, you can see the suspect going through various items to get what he wants.

We're told the suspect, who was caught on camera, broke a hole in the office and got in.

This wasn't the first robbery at the location as it was targeted on May 31. 

Fuzzy's Pizza surveillance video of burglary at Bellaire location on May 31

In the surveillance video, you can see two suspects walking through the kitchen area looking through freezers and refrigerators.

In that robbery, two suspects were seen breaking into the business. 

At another location in Katy, Fuzzy's Pizza was also targeted by burglars there. 

Bizarre break-in targets Katy pizzeria

FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace spoke with the owner of Fuzzy's Pizza about what happened.

If you know who any of the suspects are in either of the surveillance videos, contact police. 