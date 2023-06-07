Fuzzy's Pizza has become the victim of a second robbery at their Bellaire location.

According to the daughter of the owner of Fuzzy's Pizza, someone broke into the location in Bellaire, located at 5303 Bissonnet, around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.

During the robbery, one suspect broke in, took money from two front registers, took a change box with money inside, and a got ahold of a donation jar for children's cancer that also had money inside.

We're told the suspect, who was caught on camera, broke a hole in the office and got in.

This wasn't the first robbery at the location as it was targeted on May 31.

In that robbery, two suspects were seen breaking into the business.

At another location in Katy, Fuzzy's Pizza was also targeted by burglars there.

If you know who any of the suspects are in either of the surveillance videos, contact police.