Fuzzy's Pizza Katy became the victim of a burglary on Thursday evening.

The owner, Jeff, says the suspects broke in through a wall from next door and robbed the restaurant at 613 S Mason Road north of Cinco Ranch.

Despite the break-in, the business will be open for business on Friday.

"This incident has undoubtedly left a bitter taste, not just for us, but for our beloved community as well," Jeff said. "But, in the face of adversity, we have chosen to rise and continue serving our community, standing tall against this act of violation."

The business is getting the wall fixed and working with Harris County authorities to investigate the incident.