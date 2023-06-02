A woman was shot when someone fired into a crowd in a Harris County parking lot.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of FM 1960 between I-45 and Imperial Valley Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office a little less than 100 people were gathered in the parking lot when a dark-color SUV drove through and someone started firing into the crowd.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office investigates a shooting on FM 1960.

A woman was shot and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. Authorities say her injuries are not life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office says the evidence at the scene indicates that a second person may have also been shot.

The investigation continues.