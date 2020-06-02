Funeral services for Fort Bend Pct. 4 Deputy Constable Caleb Rule
NEEDVILLE, Texas - The funeral for Fort Bend Pct. 4 Deputy Constable Caleb Rule will be held this week.
The services will be held at Carmel Church in Needville.
A public visitation will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3.
A funeral, open to family and law enforcement only, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 4.
Deputy Constable Rule died on May 29. Authorites say a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot him after mistaking him for a suspect.
Deputy Constable Rule was a Missouri City police officer and detective for 14 years and had joined the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office nine months ago.
He was married with four children.
