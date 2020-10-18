Expand / Collapse search

Funeral services announced for baby Nick Torres

By
Published 
Updated 45 mins ago
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON - Funeral services have been set for 10-month-old baby Nick Torres, according to the Baby Nick Torres Facebook page. 

The page posted the viewing for baby Nick will be held on Tuesday at Compean Funeral Home, located at 2102 Broadway Street in Houston, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. 

A coronation ceremony will also be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m. 

The memorial service will be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Baby Nick will be laid to rest at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery. 

Guests are being asked to wear white. 

The Torres family was battling to keep baby Nick on life support after he was taken to the hospital when he was found unresponsive in a bathtub. 

Harris County family to file emergency appeal to keep 10-month-old on life support

A Harris County District Judge has denied an injunction to give the family of Baby Nick more time for him to recover. However, the family is filing an emergency appeal before a Monday deadline.

Several hearings and appeals were made by the Torres family and their attorneys, but in the end, Texas Children’s Hospital agreed to release baby Nick to the family. 

He died at home a few hours later. 


 