Funeral service for Houston firefighter Marcelo Garcia on Wednesday

A public funeral service for Houston firefighter Marcelo "Ox" Garcia III starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, located at 111 St. Joseph Pkwy. in Houston. A separate, private viewing will be held for family and close friends.

A funeral procession for Garcia will begin at 8 a.m. on Jefferson Street from Louisiana Street to San Jacinto Street.

There will be road closures in the area around the church starting at 6 a.m:

Milam Street from Pierce Street to St. Joseph Pkwy. will be closed from 6 a.m. until 8:15 a.m.

Fannin Street from Pierce Street to Jefferson Street and San Jacinto Street from Pierce Street to Jefferson Street will be closed from 6 a.m. until Noon.

Louisiana Street from I-45 to Jefferson Street will be closed from 7:45 a.m. until 8:45 a.m.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire would like all Houstonians and those who commute to the city to turn on their vehicle headlights on Wednesday to honor Garcia.

HFD firefighter Marcelo Garcia III dies in line of duty

Garcia died, and another firefighter was injured, battling a warehouse fire on Nov. 6 in the Lawndale area of Houston. Firefighters arrived in the 6600 block of Polk St. just before 11 p.m. It quickly turned into a two-alarm fire.

A minute later, at 11:05 p.m., a firefighter called a mayday for a wall collapse. A third alarm was then issued.

The wall collapsed on 42-year-old Garcia and another firefighter. They were both taken to the hospital. Garcia did not survive his injuries.

He was with the fire department for 10 years and spent the last six years at Station 23. He was a contributing member of the Eleven Foundation for the Magnolia Park Sharks, a football team he played for growing up.

The identity of the second firefighter injured has not been released, but officials say the firefighter was not seriously injured.

According to his obituary, "Marcelo answered the call to serve in 2015. Known for his work ethic, infectious smile, and fierce dedication, he proudly served at Houston Fire Station 23, in the heart of the neighborhood where he grew up. For Marcelo, it wasn’t just a job — it was a calling. He loved the camaraderie, adrenaline, and the purpose it brought."

Marcelo is survived by his father Marcelo Garcia Jr. and stepmother Diana Garcia, mother Rosa Giannukos and stepfather Nalan Giannukos, sister Erica Garcia and her husband Kenneth Bou, niece Lily Bou and nephew Jordi Bou, grandparents Esteban and Evangelina Ballesteros and Frances Garcia, girlfriend Sylvia Ramos, his beloved dog Santo Garcia, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Fire officials say the fire that took Garcia's life was started on purpose. The woman accused of starting the fire, Yesenia Espinosa Mendez, has been charged with arson. She was given a $100,000 bond.

