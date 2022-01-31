article

A funeral will be held Tuesday for Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office Corporal Charles Galloway, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Houston.

Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church West Campus in the 1900 block of the Katy Freeway. Doors open an hour before, and the service is open to the public.

FOX 26 will livestream the service at fox26houston.com/live.

Corporal Galloway died in a shooting around 12:45 a.m. January 23 in the 9100 block of Beechnut.

According to the constable’s office, Corporal Galloway was conducting a traffic stop when the driver exited the vehicle and fired repeatedly at Corporal Galloway’s patrol car. Corporal Galloway died at the scene.

Corporal Galloway joined Pct. 5 in 2009. He most recently served in the Toll Road Division, where he served as a Field Training Officer.

5 charged in connection to deadly shooting

Oscar Rosales, 51, is charged with capital murder of a police officer for the deadly shooting of Corporal Galloway.

He was arrested in Mexico on January 26 and brought back to Harris County in Corporal Galloway’s own handcuffs. He is being held without bond.

Police say four other people have been arrested and are accused of aiding Rosales after the shooting.

Henri Mauricio Pereira Marquez, 42, and Reina Azucena Pereira Marquez, 40, are charged with tampering with evidence. According to court documents, Rosales' common-law wife Reina and her brother Henri are accused of tampering with a vehicle involved in the deadly shooting.

Jose Santos Gutierrez Cruz, 68, and Jose Romel Hernandez Cruz, 43, are charged with hindering apprehension.