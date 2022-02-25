Funeral arrangements set for San Jacinto Co. deputy killed in PlazAmericas Mall shooting
HOUSTON - Funeral arrangements are set for a San Jacinto County Precinct 1 deputy who was killed in a mall shooting in Houston on Wednesday.
Visitation for San Jacinto County Precinct 1 Deputy Neil Adams, 62, will take place from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2 at the San Jacinto County Community Shelter, located at 225 Like Oak in Coldspring, Texas.
Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, also at the San Jacinto County Community Shelter in Coldspring, Texas.
Interment will follow at Motague Cemetery in Cleveland.
Adams was working an off-duty extra job at the PlazAmericas mall in southwest Houston on Wednesday where he was killed by a suspect.
