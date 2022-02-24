Residents mourn loss of San Jacinto Co. Pct. 1 Constable deputy killed while working extra job

Several residents in the small town of Coldspring in San Jacinto County are mourning the loss of a Precinct 1 Constable Deputy, who was killed while working an extra job in southwest Houston.

BACKGROUND: San Jacinto Pct. 1 Constable deputy killed while working security at PlazAmericas Mall in southwest Houston

During a press conference with Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, the officer was identified as Neil Adams, 62, with San Jacinto County Pct. 1, who was working security at PlazAmericas Mall located in the 7500 block of Bellaire Boulevard in Sharpstown.

"Right now, I have one reserve deputy," said San Jacinto County Precinct 1 Constable Roy Rogers. "I had one full-time and one reserve, Neil was my full-time deputy."

Officers with the Houston Police Department arrived shortly afterward to assist and found the shooter at the food court. When they approached him, the suspect reportedly was carrying a knife and "came at the officers," Chief Finner said.

That's when the responding officers shot the suspect, however, officials say he got up and tried to flee, so they fired a taser at him. Based on a press release, "the suspect continued to resist and officers eventually were able to place him into custody."

Shortly afterward, the suspect was rushed to the hospital, where authorities say he later died.

We're told Constable Deputy Adams worked with the San Jacinto Co. Pct. 1 since 2012 and was the environmental officer for the entire county. Constable Roy Rogers held back tears during his remarks Wednesday calling Deputy Constable Adams a hero.

"He's a hero," he said. "And we want to honor him."

Funeral arrangements for Deputy Constable Adams are pending.