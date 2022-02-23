Officer injured, civilian hospitalized following shooting at PlazAmericas Mall in southwest Houston

An officer-involved shooting has been reported at PlazAmericas Mall in southwest Houston Wednesday afternoon with at least one officer down and a hospital.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER

Details are limited but according to Houston officials, we're told an officer was attacked at the mall located in the 7500 block of Bellaire Boulevard.

Sources also tell FOX 26 that an officer and a person was shot. That person was rushed to Memorial Hermann hospital, but the officer's condition was unclear, as of this writing.

GET THE LATEST ALERTS ON THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.