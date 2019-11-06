Funeral arrangements being finalized for Officer Abigail Arias

Funeral services are being planned for 7-year-old Abigail Arias. The beloved honorary Freeport Police officer passed away Tuesday after a battle with cancer.

Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey tells FOX 26 that family wanted him at the meeting to plan the service.

Abigail was so beloved and touched hearts not only here in Texas, but all over the nation. She became an honorary officer with many different agencies.

Chief Garivey tell us her funeral service will be held either Tuesday or Wednesday, and a viewing will be closer to her home in Lake Jackson.

Abigail passed away yesterday morning after her two-year battle with cancer that first started in her kidneys and moved to her lungs.

The police department is still honoring Abigail with her badge number outside. People have dropped off balloons and flowers for Abigail.

Advertisement

We’ll stay in contact with the police chief on when funeral services will be.