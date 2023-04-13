Meteorologist Lena Maria Arango visited Vegan Luxe Esthetics to get us the scoop on the first and only fully vegan spa in Houston.

It’s located inside the Image Salon Studios at Royal Oaks at 11693 Westheimer Road, Suite QZ1.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

For more information on services, or to book an appointment head to their website https://www.veganluxebrands.com/.

Vegan Luxe Esthetics is offering 20% off for new clients with Code FOX26.