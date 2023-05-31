The Strawberry Festival just passed, and next up on our list of full moons, this year is the Strawberry Moon.

It peaks on Saturday, June 3 at 10:41 PM local time.

Wild Strawberries ripen during the month of June, giving it the origin of its Native American name.

Unsurprisingly, it's also known as the Berries Ripen Moon, Planting Moon (Celtic Origin), and the Mead Moon (Anglo-Saxon origin) as this time of year is when the meadows are mowed.

Roughly every two decades, the Strawberry Moon lines up perfectly with the Summer Solstice which occurs in late June.

This year, the Summer Solstice occurs on Wednesday, June 21 at 9:57 AM central time.

The Summer Solstice is the longest day of the year, and the start of astronomical summer.

Remember that full moons appear full to the naked eye both the night before (97% full Friday, June 2) and the night after (99% full Sunday, June 5).

However, your best bet based on the forecast will be Friday and Saturday nights with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night skies will be mostly cloudy.

