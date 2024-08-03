A Frontier Airlines pilot was taken off a flight at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in handcuffs on Thursday, according to local law enforcement.

According to Storyful, the Houston Police Department says Seymour Walker, was arrested for an assault-family violence warrant. HPD arrested Walker aboard the aircraft which was preparing to go to Dallas Fort Worth before passengers got on.

The warrant was issued by the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Department of Public Safety.

In a statement to Storyful, Frontier Airlines stated a crew member was taken into custody and because a replacement was not immediately available, the flight was canceled.