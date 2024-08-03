Expand / Collapse search

Frontier Airlines pilot arrested aboard plane at Houston's Bush Airport

Published  August 3, 2024 2:55pm CDT
Houston
A Frontier Airlines pilot was seen being arrested at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on Aug. 1 for an assault-family violence warrant, according to law enforcement officials.

HOUSTON - A Frontier Airlines pilot was taken off a flight at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in handcuffs on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. 

According to Storyful, the Houston Police Department says Seymour Walker, was arrested for an assault-family violence warrant. HPD arrested Walker aboard the aircraft which was preparing to go to Dallas Fort Worth before passengers got on.

The warrant was issued by the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Department of Public Safety.

In a statement to Storyful, Frontier Airlines stated a crew member was taken into custody and because a replacement was not immediately available, the flight was canceled.