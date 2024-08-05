

A Frontier Airlines pilot, Seymour Walker, was arrested and removed from a flight at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on Thursday. The arrest was carried out by the Houston Police Department (HPD) due to an assault-family violence warrant.

OTHER PILOT CRIME: Pilot suspected of using plane to stalk woman for 4 years says they've never met

Arrest Location and Cause



Walker was apprehended aboard the aircraft before passengers had boarded for the flight to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The warrant for his arrest had been issued by the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Department of Public Safety.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Airline Statement



Frontier Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement to Fox 26. They indicated that the arrest occurred before the boarding of Flight 3195, which was scheduled from IAH to DFW. The airline clarified that the arrest was not related to the pilot's job performance. Due to the unavailability of a replacement pilot, the flight was canceled.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Passenger Compensation



Frontier Airlines says affected passengers were offered options for a full refund, credit, or re-accommodation on the next available Frontier flight later that evening. Additionally, passengers received a $100 flight voucher and, if necessary, overnight hotel accommodations. For more information regarding the arrest, the Houston Police Department should be contacted.