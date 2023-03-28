article

Frontier Airlines has announced they've added two additional destinations from George Bush Intercontinental Airport starting in June.

According to a release, Frontier will offer non-stop service from Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Phoenix and Raleigh-Durham.

"We’re excited to connect Houston to these popular destinations," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. "We’re confident this new service will be in high demand as Frontier offers those across the Houston area greater access to our 'Low Fares Done Right.'"

"Houston Airports celebrates Frontier Airlines as it expands non-stop service from Bush Airport just in time for the summer travel season," said Jim Szczesniak, Chief Operating Officer for Houston Airports. "We are delighted that our passengers will have more options and flight flexibility with this new seasonal service. Our world-class customer service team, diverse dining portfolio and award-winning arts program will enhance the travel experience for Frontier’s customers."

Service frequency for both locations will be three times a week starting on June 18, 2023.

For additional information or to book flights, click here.