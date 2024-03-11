Fresno arrest yields rifles, handguns, and $13,000 in illegal funds

A large amount of cash and weapons were seized in Fresno as law enforcement agencies executed an arrest warrant.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The Corpus Christi Police Department wanted Jose Vieyra-Romero for alleged offenses involving the unauthorized use and evasion of a motor vehicle. Authorities say he has a history involving alien smuggling and assaulting a law enforcement officer.

SUGGESTED: New details revealed as mother accused of hindering capital murder suspect’s apprehension appears in court

During the execution of the warrant, law enforcement officers seized a significant amount of weapons and cash. Among the items confiscated were two rifles, five handguns, and one shotgun. Additionally, authorities discovered $13,000 in illegal funds.

The collaborative effort, led by the US Marshals and Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force, resulted in Vieyra-Romero's arrest. However, the investigation is ongoing, with further charges pending against him.



