Freeport: Fire reported at Dow Plant B, no injuries reported

What we know:

Details are very limited, but numerous agencies are reporting the fire.

Dow Texas Operations is reporting, "Dow is managing an active fire at Plant B. Our community may see smoke or hear emergency responding vehicles. There is nothing required of our community at this time."

According to the City of Freeport, "We are aware of a fire involving a large structure inside Dow Plant B. At this time, there is no impact to the community, and no shelter-in-place or community response is required. We will provide updates if conditions change."

No injuries have been reported at this time.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.