Free museum days in Houston: When and how to visit

article

Houston’s museums offer a chance to explore a world of art, culture, science and history without ever leaving the city.

Some of the museums are free to visit every day, while others offer free admission a few times a month.

If you are planning a free visit, there are some things you should know.

Some museums that offer free general admission on certain days may still require paid tickets for special exhibitions. Don't forget to factor in parking costs as well.

Additionally, due to COVID-19 protocols, some museums require reservations to be made before a visit.

Be sure to check the museum’s latest procedures and operating hours before your visit.

Art Car Museum

140 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007

Admission to the Art Car Museum is always free. Capacity is currently being limited, and visitors must make an appointment. Click here for more.

Asia Society Texas Center

1370 Southmore Blvd. Houston, TX 77004

Admission to Asia Society’s building and exhibitions is currently free. Capacity is limited, and visitors are encouraged to reserved tickets for a timed entry. Walk-ups are accepted as capacity allows. Learn more here.

Buffalo Soldiers National Museum

3816 Caroline St. Houston, TX 77004

The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum is free to visitors on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum has COVID-19 protocols in place and is operating at a limited capacity. Free tickets can be reserved on their website.

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

5216 Montrose Boulevard, Houston, Texas

Admission to the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston is always free. Click here for museum hours.

Children’s Museum of Houston

1500 Binz Street, Houston, TX 77004

Free Family Night is every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Everyone can get in for free as long as they have a child with them. The museum is operating at a reduced capacity and a limited number of tickets will be available for each Free Family Night. Tickets can be reserved starting the Monday before the upcoming Free Family Night. Learn more here.

Czech Center Museum Houston

4920 San Jacinto Street, Houston, TX, 77004

Admission to the Czech Center Museum Houston is free on the last Monday of the month. Click here to learn more.

The Health Museum

1515 Hermann Dr. Houston, Texas 77004

The Health Museum is free on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Museum capacity is limited per hour, but free tickets can be reserved in advance for a time slot on the museum’s website.

Holocaust Museum Houston

5401 Caroline St, Houston, TX 77004

Admission to the Holocaust Museum Houston is free on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is also free this year for active servicemen and veterans on Veterans’ Day (November 11, 2021), and free to all on Human Rights Day (December 10, 2021). Tickets can be reserved on their website.

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

4848 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002

Admission to the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft is free. HCCC is currently open to the public with limited hours, but advance reservations are not required. COVID-19 safety protocols are in place, including a facemask requirement. Learn more here.

Houston Center for Photography

1441 West Alabama, Houston, Texas 77006

Admission to the Houston Center for Photography is always free. Tickets for timed entry are required. They can be reserved on the HCP website.

Houston Museum of African American Culture

4807 Caroline St, Houston, TX 77004

General admission to the Houston Museum of African American Culture is always free. Learn more here.

Houston Museum of Natural Science

5555 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

The Houston Museum of Natural Science offers free museum hours on Thursdays. The free admission is only for permanent exhibitions. Hours for free days change, so check their website for the latest schedule. The museum is not offering online ticket reservations for free days, and tickets are available first-come, first-served only.

Lawndale Art Center

4912 Main St, Houston, TX 77002

Admission to the Lawndale Art Center is always free. Click here for hours and current exhibitions.

The Menil Collection

1533 Sul Ross St, Houston, TX 77006

Admission to the Menil Collection is always free. Visitors can reserve a free timed-entry ticket on the museum’s website.

Moody Center for the Arts

Rice University 6100 Main Street, MS-480 Houston, TX 77005-1827

Admission to the exhibition spaces is free to the public. Some events and programs may require a ticket. Learn more here.

Museum of Fine Arts Houston

1001 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005

General admission to the Museum of Fine Arts Houston is free on Thursdays. The free admission does not include specially ticketed exhibitions. The museum also stays open later on Thursday, until 9 p.m. For more ways to visit for free, click here.

Rothko Chapel

3900 Yupon St, Houston, TX 77006

Admission to the Rothko Chapel and grounds is free. For more information on hours and what to expect, click here.