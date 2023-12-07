Houston voters can get a free ride to and from the polls on Election Day this Saturday.

METRO, in partnership with the League of Women Voters, is offering free rides to and from Houston-area polling locations on Dec. 9 for the 2023 runoff election.

Registered voters can take a free round-trip ride on the METRORail, local bus, METRORapid, curb2curb or METROLift to vote.

In order to get a free ride, tell the bus operator or fair inspector that you are going to or coming back from a polling location.

You can plan your trip using the RideMETRO mobile app or on RideMETRO.org. You can also call or text METRO's Customer Service team at (713)635-4000 to get answers to questions or trip planning help.